Hurricane Lee weakens overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 5 AM Update: Hurricane Lee weakened overnight, down to 105 mph winds at the center of the storm. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. A slower west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico into early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, followed by gradual weakening. As it moves north it will move over waters that have already cooled from Franklin and Idalia moving across the Atlantic.

Computer models still have disagreements on the timing of the storm as it moves into the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada.

Lee (Station)

