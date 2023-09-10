Dry Overnight, Little Opportunity for Coastal Rain Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Skies will be clear overnight. The wake up call at 6 a.m. calls for low temperatures in the mid 70s for coastal and inland counties. High temperatures will rise to the low 90s, but when you add a dewpoint temperature of 74, it will feel like 103 degrees at the peak heat of the afternoon.

It will feel hot on Monday, but slightly cooler than the weekend. Rain is not in the forecast along the coast. One or two isolated storms may pop up east of I-75, but the majority of storms will develop inland in the late afternoon and early evening. The Suncoast area remains in a drought, with the coastal areas experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Boating conditions remain favorable with winds out of the east in the morning, then coming from the west in the afternoon. Seas will run around one foot with a light chop. Plenty of sunshine is expected with little to no rain along the coast.

In the tropics, we are tracking two disturbances off the west coast of Africa. One has a 40% chance of development in seven days, the other has a 20% chance in two and seven days.

Hurricane Lee has strengthened into a major hurricane once again. It is a category three hurricane and is expected to reach category four status before weakening back to a category one by Friday. It remains too early to tell where a potential landfall would take place. Both the European and American GFS models have it hitting between Rhode Island and Halifax, Canada, Saturday or Sunday, as a significantly weaker system than it’s current status. Lee will not impact the Suncoast area. It may however bring life threatening rip currents and high surf to the east coast of Florida this week.

Tropical Storm Margot is in the central Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to become a hurricane Monday, but will not affect the Florida Peninsula or the United States.

