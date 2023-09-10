Advertise With Us
Community reacts to teenager’s death in Bradenton homicide

Mugshot of Joshua Lainez Oviedo.
Mugshot of Joshua Lainez Oviedo.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the 4600 block of 4th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton say they heard a “tremendous bang” just after 5 P.M. on Friday, and immediately rushed outside to see what happened.

When they got outside, they say they saw a teenager lying in the front yard of a neighbor’s house and immediately called authorities.

One resident said officers got to the scene within a few minutes, and quickly pronounced the 17-year-old victim dead.

Another neighbor was driving back into the community just after the incident and was startled to see the street filled with investigators.

“Totally surprised. In this neighborhood we usually don’t have any crime at all. It’s tragic that it would happen to anyone, much less a child,” she said.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Josh Oviedo ran over the victim after an argument, and then fled the area, but was arrested shortly after behind a nearby shopping center.

“I feel for the family. They may not have had any involvement or know the 19-year-old that did this. But I am glad he got caught,” the neighbor said.

The community has been impressed by how thorough the investigation has been. One neighbor said investigators were outside of his house for about 6 hours.

Oviedo has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

