“The Battle for Freedom” event highlights the U.S. Colored Troops role in Florida’s history

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “Battle for Freedom” living history display at Reflections of Manatee highlighted the role of the United States Colored Troops in the last battle for South Florida.

The event took place at Reflections of Manatee this Saturday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It shared the history of the US Colored Troops in Florida with a reading of the emancipation proclamation and interactive displays.

The founder and president of the U.S. Colored Troop Living History Association explained why this interactive event is so important.

“You know your history, to know it is to know it, but to see it in living history form, you can receive it a little better and that’s what we endeavor to do,” said Jarivs Rosier, founder, Seargent Major US Army, retired. “We are just excited to be here representing the second USCT that came through here in Manatee County back in 1862. "

Seargeant Major Rosier also explained that many aren’t aware that over 209,000 people fought in colored troops in the civil war, with over 35,000 dying on the battlefield.

