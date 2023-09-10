19-year-old charged with murder after running over teen in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -19-year-old Josh Oviedo is charged with murder after being arrested by Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night.

According to MCSO, around 5:07 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a teen run over by a car after having an argument with the driver of the car.

MCSO stated in a press release the 17-year-old that was run over, died at the scene and the driver, Oviedo, fled the area.

Deputies shortly later found Oviedo behind a nearby shopping plaza. MCSO said he is charged with murder and the investigation is on-going.

The victim’s name is not being released due to Marsy’s Law.

