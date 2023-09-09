Sarasota parks and piers reopen after Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bayfront Park and the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier were both hit hard by Hurricane Idalia.

The two coastal spots were temporarily closed for days, but after crews repaired most of the damages, the two local favorites are back open.

Bayfront Park’s hours have been adjusted due to minor repairs that have to be made. Public access is allowed between dawn and dusk, until further notice.

Many Suncoast residents were upset over the closing since Bayfront Park is a part of their daily routine.

“We were so sad, you know,” said Jeremie Darchy, a Sarasota local. “It was four days ago, we tried to walk around, and they said it was closed. We knew it was because of the hurricane.”

Over at the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier, the storm lifted boards off the ground, making the walkway dangerous for the public.

Although the pier is open now, two boats just feet away underneath the Ringling Bridge are washed ashore from the storm.

No one has claimed the boats and they have sat there for over a week. However, the locals are just happy they get to fish at their favorite spot again.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.