Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota parks and piers reopen after Idalia

Reopening after Hurricane Idalia.
Reopening after Hurricane Idalia.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bayfront Park and the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier were both hit hard by Hurricane Idalia.

The two coastal spots were temporarily closed for days, but after crews repaired most of the damages, the two local favorites are back open.

Bayfront Park’s hours have been adjusted due to minor repairs that have to be made. Public access is allowed between dawn and dusk, until further notice.

Many Suncoast residents were upset over the closing since Bayfront Park is a part of their daily routine.

“We were so sad, you know,” said Jeremie Darchy, a Sarasota local. “It was four days ago, we tried to walk around, and they said it was closed. We knew it was because of the hurricane.”

Over at the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier, the storm lifted boards off the ground, making the walkway dangerous for the public.

Although the pier is open now, two boats just feet away underneath the Ringling Bridge are washed ashore from the storm.

No one has claimed the boats and they have sat there for over a week. However, the locals are just happy they get to fish at their favorite spot again.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Better rain chances for the weekend
First Alert Weather: Better chance for rain next week with Lee staying to our east
Classic looking satellite of major hurricane Lee with a well defined eye as it moves to the WNW...
Rain chances going up a little on Friday
Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
WWSB Generic Stock 4
SCFD responds to Clark Road structure fire

Latest News

Ashley Petrone is the owner of The Fox Mercantile in Cortez that finally reopened its doors...
Cortez owner restoring two properties and then bracing for a storm
ODA's Thunder varsity football team.
ODA offensive linemen achieve success on and off the field
St. Armands Exotic Car Show.
Events bringing back much needed business to St. Armands
Lee
Hurricane Lee fluctuating in strength for the Weekend