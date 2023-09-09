Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

ODA offensive linemen achieve success on and off the field

ODA's Thunder varsity football team.
ODA's Thunder varsity football team.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Out of Door Academy Thunder Varsity football team is known for their big linemen. These students are known for protecting their quarterback, running back and helping block, push and pull the defensive line against the team they are playing every Friday night.

Many people on the Suncoast don’t realize how unique these student-athletes are every day.

Blake Neuman is one of the linemen wearing an ODA Jersey. He said he really appreciates his teammates.

“It makes me wish I was a quarterback or a running back playing behind them. I mean yeah, Jackson and Allen and all of them they are definitely lucky,” said Neuman.

ODA Head Varsity football coach Robert Hollway explained that these student athletes are like a family, and they take education and helping people in life very seriously.

“They are a tight knit group, they eat together, and we are a single wing team, everybody that watches our video knows that. Last year we ran the ball 92% of the time and averaged eight yards per rush. So, our success going undefeated in the regular season was attributed to those guys, " said Hollway.

The ODA Thunder has football players on their team who play water polo, volunteer for community service, play lacrosse, soccer and even star in leading roles in their school plays. All of this while attending ODA Classes and playing football games on Friday nights on the Suncoast.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Better rain chances for the weekend
First Alert Weather: Better chance for rain next week with Lee staying to our east
Classic looking satellite of major hurricane Lee with a well defined eye as it moves to the WNW...
Rain chances going up a little on Friday
Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
WWSB Generic Stock 4
SCFD responds to Clark Road structure fire

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Sarasota Boxing Club 2023
Dylan Clark leading Bulls football program in first year as head coach
Dylan Clark leading Bulls football program in first year as head coach
Sarasota Boxing Club fighters Sonny Duverson and Jessin Williams sparring to improve boxing...
Sarasota Boxing Club knocking out bad habits for local youths
Athlete of the Week: Riverview High School’s Rachel Paule
Athlete of the Week: Riverview High School’s Rachel Paule