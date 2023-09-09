ODA offensive linemen achieve success on and off the field

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Out of Door Academy Thunder Varsity football team is known for their big linemen. These students are known for protecting their quarterback, running back and helping block, push and pull the defensive line against the team they are playing every Friday night.

Many people on the Suncoast don’t realize how unique these student-athletes are every day.

Blake Neuman is one of the linemen wearing an ODA Jersey. He said he really appreciates his teammates.

“It makes me wish I was a quarterback or a running back playing behind them. I mean yeah, Jackson and Allen and all of them they are definitely lucky,” said Neuman.

ODA Head Varsity football coach Robert Hollway explained that these student athletes are like a family, and they take education and helping people in life very seriously.

“They are a tight knit group, they eat together, and we are a single wing team, everybody that watches our video knows that. Last year we ran the ball 92% of the time and averaged eight yards per rush. So, our success going undefeated in the regular season was attributed to those guys, " said Hollway.

The ODA Thunder has football players on their team who play water polo, volunteer for community service, play lacrosse, soccer and even star in leading roles in their school plays. All of this while attending ODA Classes and playing football games on Friday nights on the Suncoast.

