Nice weekend with chance for a few showers

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A mid level low will continue to bring a chance for a few showers and a possible thunderstorm on Saturday but that rain chance is fairly low at 40% mainly inland later in the day. Otherwise look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a high in the low 90′s.

Sunday still a 30% chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two mainly along the coast in the morning and then inland during the late afternoon and early evening.

This kind of forecast will continue through Wednesday with only a slight chance for a few scattered showers each day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Lee is weakening right now as some southwesterly shear is disrupting the western edge of the storm. As of 11 p.m. the storm is now a category 3 storm and will likely drop to a 2 on Saturday. It is however expected to regain strength on Monday and Tuesday as it continues on a WNW course. By Wednesday all models take it to the north as a trough of low pressure picks it up and carries it away from Florida. There is still a chance it could directly impact Bermuda, the NE United States or Canada in down the road.

Elsewhere in the tropics Margot continues to move to the NNW and not be a factor to any land areas as it heads toward the N. Central Atlantic. Remember there are nearly 3 months to go before the official end of hurricane season so stay prepared.

