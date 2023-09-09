Advertise With Us
Hurricane Lee weakens slightly over the weekend

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 5 AM Saturday, the center of Hurricane Lee was located in he Atlantic, and has weakened to a Category 3 storm. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph and this motion is

expected to continue through early next week with a significant decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the

Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico into early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next few days, however Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 963 mb.

The greatest uncertainty is in the extended track and how close the storm will come to the Northeastern United States or Canada next week.

Lee
Lee(Station)

