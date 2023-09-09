Events bringing back much needed business to St. Armands

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Armands Circle has gone from being covered in feet of water last week, to feet walking the streets and admiring exotic cars.

“The car show is huge for us. We’ve had tons of people coming in and out of the store, and that’s exactly what we need right now,” said Brenda Lane, manager of Reel Life.

She said even though their St. Armands Circle business is open, they still aren’t out of the woods after Hurricane Idalia.

“We are still in the process of clearing the water. We have dehumidifiers running and fans running constantly. We may still have to take the walls out,” said Lane.

The St. Armands Circle Exotic Car Show brought foot traffic to businesses who have lost thousands of dollars while being shut down.

“There are a lot of individual people who own businesses down here who really need your help right now,” said Lane.

The car show doesn’t only help these businesses though, but also a foundation called Flight to the North Pole, which helps support Suncoast kids who are terminally ill.

The organization’s founder, Sidney Ettedgui, explained why the event is so impactful.

“It’s not only important, but it is because of events like this that we raise enough money to sustain the resources to provide for the needs of the families,” said Ettedgui.

Event organizer Joe Gliksman thinks they will likely raise about $8,000 to $10,000 from the show, but it could have been more if not for Idalia forcing the cars onto a side street instead of in the circle.

“Ten days ago, we had to cut off registration for the show because this space is more limited. We would have had 40 more cars probably,” said Gliksman.

But at the end of the day, business owners, organizers and attendees alike are all grateful for the resiliency being shown along the Suncoast.

