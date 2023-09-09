Cortez owner restoring two properties and then bracing for a storm

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - Ashley Petrone is the owner of The Fox Mercantile in Cortez that finally reopened its doors after Hurricane Idalia.

Petrone said they braced for high winds and water but were shocked to see water up to her knees the day of the storm. Luckily, Petrone said they did close ahead of time and put preparations in place.

“When we got the news that there was going to be a potential surge, and just to be mandatory evacuated, we wanted to do that and take care of our staff and the community and not open. So, we shut down and we flooded here like crazy,” said Petrone.

Amanda Champ, a resident in Cortez, describe the streets as rivers and had never seen the water that bad before.

“Water everywhere. It was crazy and the high tide, the king tide, hadn’t come in yet. So, we had no idea what was going to happen,” said Champ.

Petrone said she was also concerned about a property she owns on Anna Maria Island.

“We have an inn on Anna Maria Island. It’s called Joie Inn,” said Petrone.

Thankfully, Petrone said the Inn had no damage with the water no coming close to it. Petrone said the two properties mean a great deal to her with it being a passion of hers here on the Suncoast of restoring old things.

“It’s an old run-down inn on 35th St. and I have a love for restoring things. I don’t like to tear things down and so, that is what I did here with this property and then the same thing with our inn. So, we just renovated it and gave it that old Florida island feel but just from my perspective,” said Petrone.

For now, Petrone said she is focusing on the two properties she has on the Suncoast but said her eyes are always open to new opportunities.

