Back to dry weather on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After Friday’s rains, 0.79″ at SRQ, 0.84″ at West Lakewood Ranch, and 0.11″ at Venice, we’re back to a dry weather pattern for the weekend and most of the coming week. Temps stay moderate in the low 90s for highs, dew points in the low 70s, giving us an average September feel. We’re tracking a cold front that could settle into central Frorida by Friday, giving us a chance for afternoon storms to end the week.

Rain (Station)

Hurricanes Lee and Margot continue to move northwest in the Atlantic. Both storms will turn more to the north. Only Lee is a threat to land for the Northeastern United States, although the track is still uncertain for that area. There are no tropical threats for Florida at this time.

Models (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.