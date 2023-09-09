Advertise With Us
Back to dry weather on the Suncoast

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After Friday’s rains, 0.79″ at SRQ, 0.84″ at West Lakewood Ranch, and 0.11″ at Venice, we’re back to a dry weather pattern for the weekend and most of the coming week. Temps stay moderate in the low 90s for highs, dew points in the low 70s, giving us an average September feel. We’re tracking a cold front that could settle into central Frorida by Friday, giving us a chance for afternoon storms to end the week.

Rain
Rain(Station)

Hurricanes Lee and Margot continue to move northwest in the Atlantic. Both storms will turn more to the north. Only Lee is a threat to land for the Northeastern United States, although the track is still uncertain for that area. There are no tropical threats for Florida at this time.

Models
Models(Station)

