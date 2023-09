SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 81-year-old woman with a passenger in the car collided with a man driving northbound on US-41 yesterday near 7:30 p.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The 81-year-old was declared dead at the scene, while the other two people involved in the crash both only sustained only minor injuries.

