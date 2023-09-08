Local organization and law enforcement host Shark Tooth Fishing Tournament for local athletes with disabilities

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Shark Tooth Fishing Tournament supports the Suncoast’s local athletes with disabilities.

The Haven Sarasota, a local organization that aims to improve the quality of life for those with disabilities, partnered with local law enforcement to make this a special and memorable event for the athletes. Area boat captains also donated their time and vessels for the event.

The annual fishing tournament began in 2002.

