Sept. 8 last day for Disaster-Prep Tax Holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s last “disaster preparedness” tax holiday will end Sept. 8. It’s the last chance to stock up on disaster related supplies during Atlantic hurricane season.

Here are a few of those items you can purchase tax free:

Ice packs that cost $20 or less.

Batteries that cost $50 or less.

Non-electric food coolers that cost $60 or less.

Carbon monoxide detectors that cost $70 or less.

Portable generators that cost $3,000 or less.

You can review the full list of eligible items here.

