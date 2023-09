SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on 3500 Clark Rd at 1:30 a.m..

First responders made the “Fire out” call at around 1:40.

Nobody was taken from the scene of the fire and SCFD crews left the area of the fire around 1:50

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

