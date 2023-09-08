Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Risk Protection Order extended for 12-year-old who allegedly threatened teachers

A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after...
A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after deputies say they found maps in his bedroom of Lakeview Elementary School that pinpointed locations of security cameras and locations of specific staff members.(file)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Risk Protection Order has been extended against a 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student who allegedly made threats against Lakeview Elementary School.

The boy was suspended from Sarasota Middle School Aug. 17 after he was observed by a school district police officer mimicking cocking a shotgun, the latest in a series of behavior problems, records show.

According to the incident reports, the school police requested the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office conduct a threat assessment of the student’s home. After the boy’s parents consented to a search, deputies found multiple unsecured firearms inside the home belonging to the father.

They also found two maps of the boy’s former school, Lakeview Elementary School. Deputies say the boy drew the location of security cameras and colored two specific teachers’ classrooms, where he wrote “destroy (teacher),” and “Ms. (teacher’s name) eliminated.”

Noting the number of unsecured guns in the home, “It appears the threat of violence against others has increased based on the Respondent drawing on a map of a school where it appears he intended to cause great bodily harm to staff and/or students,” the report said.

The sheriff’s office filed a temporary Risk Protection Order, to remove all firearms and ammunition from the home. The order was signed Aug. 18 by Sarasota County Circuit Judge Thomas Krug and a hearing Sept. 8 has decided to extend that order.

The boy was transported to Bayside Center for Behavioral Health for evaluation under the Baker Act, the report said. He has since been released from involuntary confinement.

ABC7 will not reveal the names of the teachers threatened, or the name of the minor involved.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Palmetto Police investigating fatal hit-and-run
Better rain chances for the weekend
First Alert Weather: Better chance for rain next week with Lee staying to our east
Classic looking satellite of major hurricane Lee with a well defined eye as it moves to the WNW...
Rain chances going up a little on Friday
Bounty offered for non-native fish species
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute giving out bounties for Cobia fish species.

Latest News

Florida's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday ends Sept 8.
Sept. 8 last day for Disaster-Prep Tax Holiday
Developing Story wwsb generic
Yesterday’s crash on US-41 killed one
Three fire departments respond to a warehouse fire.
Nokomis warehouse fire prompts quick response from three fire departments
SCFD responding to a fire on 3500 Clark Rd.
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to Clark Road fire