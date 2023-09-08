Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Nokomis warehouse fire prompts quick response from three fire departments

Three fire departments respond to a warehouse fire.
Three fire departments respond to a warehouse fire.(@CityofVeniceFL)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire crews from Sarasota, Nokomis, and Venice fire departments responded to a call of a burning warehouse at Gene Green Road.

A call came in around 2:45 for a large steel building covered in flames. The warehouse stored supplies and heavy machinery for Titan Concrete.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there are no hazmat concerns around the area. The state fire marshal, local fire marshal and VPD were on the scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Officials don’t believe this fire has any connection to brush fires over Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Palmetto Police investigating fatal hit-and-run
Better rain chances for the weekend
First Alert Weather: Better chance for rain next week with Lee staying to our east
Classic looking satellite of major hurricane Lee with a well defined eye as it moves to the WNW...
Rain chances going up a little on Friday
Bounty offered for non-native fish species
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute giving out bounties for Cobia fish species.

Latest News

Developing Story wwsb generic
Yesterday’s crash on US-41 killed one
SCFD responding to a fire on 3500 Clark Rd.
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to Clark Road fire
Lee is now a weaker storm
At 11 AM Hurricane Lee is a weaker storm
Congressman Buchanan visits SeaPort Manatee following oil spill