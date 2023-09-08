Nokomis warehouse fire prompts quick response from three fire departments

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire crews from Sarasota, Nokomis, and Venice fire departments responded to a call of a burning warehouse at Gene Green Road.

A call came in around 2:45 for a large steel building covered in flames. The warehouse stored supplies and heavy machinery for Titan Concrete.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there are no hazmat concerns around the area. The state fire marshal, local fire marshal and VPD were on the scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Officials don’t believe this fire has any connection to brush fires over Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.