New Palmetto Police Department headquarters unveiled

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - It took nearly four years, but a new, state-of-the-art Palmetto Police Department headquarters is now open for business.

Staff, community leaders and neighbors took part in a dedication ceremony on Friday morning for the 21,000 square foot facility. The new building replaces a smaller space less than a mile away that PPD had called home since 1960.

Officials say the $10 million facility was funded primarily by a Manatee County tax initiative for infrastructure and capital projects.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler says the facility will not only help serve his team, but also the community for years to come.

