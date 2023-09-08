Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

New Palmetto Police Department headquarters unveiled

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Rob Wells
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - It took nearly four years, but a new, state-of-the-art Palmetto Police Department headquarters is now open for business.

Staff, community leaders and neighbors took part in a dedication ceremony on Friday morning for the 21,000 square foot facility. The new building replaces a smaller space less than a mile away that PPD had called home since 1960.

Officials say the $10 million facility was funded primarily by a Manatee County tax initiative for infrastructure and capital projects.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler says the facility will not only help serve his team, but also the community for years to come.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Better rain chances for the weekend
First Alert Weather: Better chance for rain next week with Lee staying to our east
Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light
Classic looking satellite of major hurricane Lee with a well defined eye as it moves to the WNW...
Rain chances going up a little on Friday
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Palmetto Police investigating fatal hit-and-run
Bounty offered for non-native fish species
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute giving out bounties for Cobia fish species.

Latest News

Progress is being make on clean up efforts for the crude oil spill
Investigation into massive oil spill at SeaPort Manatee continues
5 p.m. update
Lee expected to remain a powerful major hurricane through early next week
A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after...
Risk Protection Order extended for 12-year-old who allegedly threatened teachers
Florida's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday ends Sept 8.
Sept. 8 last day for Disaster-Prep Tax Holiday