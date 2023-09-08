Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Lee expected to remain a powerful major hurricane through early next week

5 p.m. update
5 p.m. update(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Lee remains a powerful Category 4 storm, as of 5 p.m. Friday.

On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week.

Dangerous surf and rip current conditions are expected to develop along the Western Atlantic through early next week. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

It’s still too early to say if it will have a direct impact on the United States at this time. It remains important to watch this system closely over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Better rain chances for the weekend
First Alert Weather: Better chance for rain next week with Lee staying to our east
Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light
Classic looking satellite of major hurricane Lee with a well defined eye as it moves to the WNW...
Rain chances going up a little on Friday
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Palmetto Police investigating fatal hit-and-run
Bounty offered for non-native fish species
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute giving out bounties for Cobia fish species.

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 4
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to Clark Road fire
Lee is now a weaker storm
At 11 a.m. Hurricane Lee is a weaker storm
Better rain chances for the weekend
First Alert Weather: Better chance for rain next week with Lee staying to our east
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX