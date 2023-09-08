Lee expected to remain a powerful major hurricane through early next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Lee remains a powerful Category 4 storm, as of 5 p.m. Friday.

On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week.

Dangerous surf and rip current conditions are expected to develop along the Western Atlantic through early next week. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

It’s still too early to say if it will have a direct impact on the United States at this time. It remains important to watch this system closely over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.