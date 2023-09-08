Advertise With Us
Lee becomes Category 5 hurricane

WInds at 160 could go much higher on Friday
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An incredible drop in pressure leads to rapid intensification of hurricane Lee on Thursday. Top winds have increased to 160 mph and further strengthening likely on Friday. Forecast models are suggesting it could become the strongest hurricane ever in the Atlantic. The winds have increased 80 mph in just 24 hours.

Lee continues to move over very warm waters and upper level winds are favorable for winds to get as high as 180 mph on Friday with gusts up to 215 mph. It looks to pass north our Puerto Rico but the island will still see huge waves and tropical storm force winds as it moves by the island this weekend. All models are in fairly good agreement as to the movement over the next 3 days moving it to the WNW.

Long range models show it continuing on a WNW course and then making a break to the north by mid week next week. Still too early to say if it will have a direct impact on the United States at this time. It will cause some big waves on the east coast of Florida next week with dangerous rip currents developing once again along the entire east coast of the States.

