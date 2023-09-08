Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Illinois child, 9, struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school

The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The News-Gazette of Champaign reported.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL, Ill. (AP) — A 9-year-old child who was riding a bike to school was struck and killed by a freight train Friday in central Illinois, police said.

The youth was struck in the village of Royal about 7:45 a.m. in “close proximity” to other people who were not injured, said Lt. Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Apperson called it a “tragic accident.” The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The News-Gazette of Champaign reported.

No additional information about the child was immediately released Friday by authorities.

Prairieview-Ogden Superintendent Jeff Isenhower said grief counselors would be present at all three district schools Friday in Royal, Flatville and Ogden.

The village of Royal is located about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) northeast of Champaign.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Palmetto Police investigating fatal hit-and-run
Better rain chances for the weekend
First Alert Weather: Better chance for rain next week with Lee staying to our east
Classic looking satellite of major hurricane Lee with a well defined eye as it moves to the WNW...
Rain chances going up a little on Friday
Bounty offered for non-native fish species
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute giving out bounties for Cobia fish species.

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July...
Trump lawyers move ‘insurrection’ clause lawsuit aiming to bar him from the ballot to federal court
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after...
Risk Protection Order extended for 12-year-old who allegedly threatened teachers
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Maker of widely used abortion drug asks Supreme Court to reject limits backed by lower court