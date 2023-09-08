Advertise With Us
Congressman Buchanan set to visit SeaPort Manatee following oil spill

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan is set to tour SeaPort Manatee Friday to monitor clean up efforts following an oil spill.

Crews are continuing to clean up the. The U.S. Coast Guard station in St. Petersburg received a National Response Center report of a crude oil spill on Friday, officials said.

Clean up operations will continue until crews are sure the oil is removed, USCG Southeast confirmed.

Investigators are sending oil samples to be type-tested to assist in the investigation into the source and responsible party, which is still unknown at this time.

To date, the Coast Guard has removed at least 19,000 gallons of contaminated water, containing 90-95% of the oil spilled.

