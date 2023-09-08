At 5AM Hurricane Lee becomes remains dangerous Cat 5 and forecast to get stronger

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The record breaking Atlantic hurricane Lee continues to get stronger and is likely to remain at the top of the hurricane strength categories for the next several days.

Lee continues to move over very warm waters and upper level winds are favorable for winds to get as high as 180 mph on Friday with gusts up to 215 mph. It looks to pass north our Puerto Rico but the island will still see large swells and dangerous rip currents with possible tropical storm force winds as it moves by the island this weekend. All models are in fairly good agreement as to the movement over the next 3 days moving it to the WNW.

Long range models show it continuing on a WNW course and then making a break to the north by mid week next week. Still too early to say if it will have a direct impact on the United States at this time. It will cause some big waves on the east coast of Florida next week with dangerous rip currents developing once again along the entire east coast of the States. It remains important to watch this system closely over the weekend.

