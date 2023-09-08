Advertise With Us
At 11 AM Hurricane Lee is a weaker storm

Lee is now a weaker storm
Lee is now a weaker storm(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The record-breaking Atlantic Hurricane Lee has weakened a bit but remains a power category 4 storm. The eye wall has filled with clouds for a time this morning but has recently reappeared. The storm appears to be influenced by a southwest shearing wind that may further limit it development. Intensity remains one of the hardest characteristics of a hurricane to predict, and the Hurricane center says to expect some fluctuations in intensity over the next few days, which is not uncommon in strong hurricanes.

It looks to pass north of Puerto Rico but the island will still see large swells and dangerous rip currents with possible tropical storm force winds as it moves by the island this weekend. All models are in fairly good agreement as to the movement over the next three days moving it to the west-northwest.

Long-range models show it continuing on that course and then making a break to the north by the middle of next week. It’s still too early to say if it will have a direct impact on the United States at this time.

It will cause some big waves on the east coast of Florida next week with dangerous rip currents developing once again along the entire east coast of the U.S. It remains important to watch this system closely over the weekend.

