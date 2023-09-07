Advertise With Us
Shady Brook Village residents still struggling with Hurricane Ian damage

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Places on the Suncoast are still feeling the hurt from Hurricane Ian nearly a year later. Residents of Shady Brook Village say more needs to be done.

Condo owners say they’re still dealing with past damage from Hurricane Ian and say they need help now before any more devastation could happen during the rest of this year’s hurricane season.

ABC7 has reached out to the property’s attorney for comment and Sarasota County about the status of the creek drudging. We are awaiting their responses.

