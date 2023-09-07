Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Missing windsurfer from Space Coast is second Florida death from Idalia

(Wctv)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A windsurfer who went missing off Florida’s Space Coast the day after Hurricane Idalia made landfall last week has been declared the state’s second death from the Category 3 storm, officials said Wednesday.

The 60-year-old man went missing while windsurfing in the Banana River last Thursday, a day after Idalia made landfall with 125 mph (201 kph) winds across the state in Florida’s remote Big Bend region, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The other Idalia-related death in Florida confirmed by the state’s 25 local district medical examiners was in Gainesville, but officials didn’t release details.

A man in Valdosta, Georgia, also died when a tree fell on him as he tried to clear another tree out of the road, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff Office.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Palmetto Police investigating fatal hit-and-run
Carolyn Weidner
Police searching for missing endangered Bradenton woman
Fatal crash on I-75
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Crash on I-75 NB ramp
VIDEO: Video emerges of 2017 accident during Wallenda circus rehearsal
2017: Circus rehearsal accident devastates Wallenda Family
5 p.m. Update
Lee set to strengthen into major hurricane by the weekend

Latest News

When it makes a turn is key
First Alert Weather: Slowly increasing moisture in the air will bring better rain chances
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
First Alert Weather - 11pm September 5, 2023
Conditions are becoming more favorable for this storm to become an extremely dangerous one by...
Slightly better chance for some weekend showers