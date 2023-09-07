Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff warns of ‘arrest warrant’ scam

Scam Calls
Scam Calls(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A scam involving the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is making the rounds again, and the department wants residents to be aware.

Scammers posing as MCSO deputies will call people and ask for money for unpaid fines and warrants. They have also pretended to work at the Manatee Clerk and Comptroller Office.

The sheriff wants everyone to know that deputies will not ask you to pay a fine because you have a warrant. If someone contacts you, claiming to be an MCSO deputy, and requests payment, hang up and call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

