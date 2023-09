SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center has confirmed that Lee is now a Category 4 Hurricane.

It is forecast to develop intensification into a Category 5 system by this weekend.

Lee is the twelfth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. No watches or warnings have been posted yet. The impacts of the storm on the United States remains uncertain.

