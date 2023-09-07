Advertise With Us
Hurricane Lee rapidly strengthening and now forecast to become a Category 5 storm

Wind speeds could gust to near 200mph.
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lee has begun a rapid intensification process and now has 105 mph winds. By the end of the day it could become a major hurricane with Category four status. It is now forecast to develop intensification into a Category 5 system with wind speeds of 160mph and gusts to 195mph.

Lee is the twelfth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. No watches or warnings have been posted but the storm is expected to near the Lesseer Antilles, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Models have been consistent in keeping the storm to the north of these islands.

The forward motion of the storm is expected to slow over the weekend.

The impacts of the storm on the United States remains uncertain, especially for the mid-Atlantic up to the Downeast.

