Hurricane Lee continues to get stronger

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lee is the twelfth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and as of remains a potentially major hurricane as of the Thursday morning forecast. No watches or warnings have been posted but the storm is expected to near the Lesseer Antilles, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Models have been consistent in keeping the storm to the north of these islands.

The storm has 80 mph winds as of 5AM, and its forward motion is expected to slow over the weekend.

The impacts of the storm on the United States remains uncertain, especially for the mid-Atlantic up to the Downeast.

