Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Gov. DeSantis and Florida surgeon general warn against new COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine

FILE
FILE(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized recent efforts across the U.S. to tamp down a recent jump in COVID-19 cases through temporary restrictions or masking, and his state surgeon general warned against getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to be available this month.

The criticism from DeSantis at news conference in Jacksonville, Florida, arrived the same day that his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination sent out an email to supporters vowing to “fight back against every bogus attempt the Left makes to expand government control” when it comes to COVID-19 precautions.

At the Jacksonville news conference in an Irish pub, DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo promised Florida won’t be joining states, cities or school districts across the U.S. in temporarily closing schools or mandating mask-wearing because of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“People are lurching toward this insanity again,” DeSantis said. “As we see these things being orchestrated ... there needs to be pushback.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Palmetto Police investigating fatal hit-and-run
Carolyn Weidner
Police searching for missing endangered Bradenton woman
Fatal crash on I-75
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Crash on I-75 NB ramp
Bounty offered for non-native fish species
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute giving out bounties for Cobia fish species.
5 p.m. Update
Lee set to strengthen into major hurricane by the weekend

Latest News

Ryan Chase
District announces new principal of Sarasota High School
Jimmy Buffett passes away at age of 76.
Flags ordered to half-staff in Florida in honor of Jimmy Buffett
5 p.m. update
Lee now a Category 4 Hurricane
Dylan Clark leading Bulls football program in first year as head coach
Dylan Clark leading Bulls football program in first year as head coach