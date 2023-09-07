Flags ordered to half-staff in Florida in honor of Jimmy Buffett

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to half-staff in honor of Jimmy Buffett.

The famed “Margaritaville” singer and larger than life Florida personality , died on Sept. 1, surrounded by family following a battle with skin cancer.

A lifelong conservationist, Buffett spearheaded efforts to protect the manatee, Florida’s State Marine Mammal, through the Save the Manatee License Plate. Buffett’s appreciation for Florida’s landmark Everglades was reinforced through philanthropic efforts and song.

Gov Ron DeSantis directed flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West, Florida, City of Key West City Hall, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. on Friday September 8, 2023, because it’s “always five o’clock somewhere.”

