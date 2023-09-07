First Alert Weather: Slowly increasing moisture in the air will bring better rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be very similar to yesterday with temperatures in the low 90s and “feels like” temperatures in the 100-102 range.

Mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy by the afternoon with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mostly in inland locations. Over the next few days, the moisture will slowly increase and the chance for showers will also rise.

By the start of next week, we will get about a 40% chance for showers. This will still be a much lower than average chance for rainfall.

Over the weekend, all Suncoast residents should stay current on the tropical forecast for Lee. It is expected to be lifted northward by upper-level winds. We need to make sure the expected turn to the north takes place at a sufficient distance from the Atlantic coast such that the United States is not seriously affected by what may be a category 4 or 5 hurricane.

The current forecast for early next week keeps us in a mostly sunny sky with a modest afternoon rain chance. The humidity will take on a distinct summertime feel. Our break from dew points in the mid-to-upper 70s will have come to an end.

