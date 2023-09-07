Dylan Clark leading Bulls football program in first year as head coach

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Parrish Community Bulls are preparing for their matchup against the Bayshore Bruins and their third game with Dylan Clark as head coach.

This is his first year as head coach of the football program but he’s no stranger to Manatee County.

Clark spent three years as an assistant at Southeast High School before leaving the Suncoast and returning. He says he’s excited to be back in the community.

“Parrish has been unbelievable,” Clark said. “There’s phenomenal administration, teaching staff and community. Extremely excited to be here. We pack the stands every Friday night. There’s constant support and help. Just really proud of where we’re at and where we’re going to go.”

Bulls players like Holten Graham have only been learning the game under Clark for less than a year, but he feels a close bond with him.

“I love him, love the guy,” Graham said. “He puts his all into everything and it’s just something that not all players have had here.”

This week is different for the team. They’re coming off of their first loss in the Clark regime, and this week of practice has been all about discipline.

“After the loss the past week, focus has definitely been a lot more into the minor details and just the little things,” Graham said. “I think we’re going to be A-OKAY for this game. I think we’re going to compete as much as we can.”

“We’ve had a very focused week of practice, winning Monday through Thursday,” Clark said. “We’ve got to clean up turnovers. We’ve got to clean up run fits and tackling in space. Especially special teams and then just every little minor detail that surrounds a good football program.”

The Bulls return to action on Friday when they host the Bayshore Bruins. This matchup is also our ABC7 Game of the Week for Friday Night Game Night.

