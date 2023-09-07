Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

District announces new principal of Sarasota High School

Ryan Chase
Ryan Chase(Sarasota County Schools)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools has announced that Mr. Ryan Chase – the current Principal of Brookside Middle School – has been selected to serve as the next Principal of Sarasota High School.

Chase will begin his new role on Monday, September 25.

“I am honored to serve as the next Principal of Sarasota High School,” said Chase. “I am looking forward to preserving the wonderful traditions of the school’s culture and academic success, while fostering a growing capacity for even more innovations in the future. It is a joy to be collaborating again with the immensely talented administrators, teachers, staff members, students, and families that comprise Sailor Nation.”

Chase holds a Bachelor’s Degree in History from the University of Florida, a Master’s Degree in Social Studies Education from the University of Florida, and an Educational Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. Prior to assuming his new role as the Principal of Sarasota High School, he served as the Principal of Brookside Middle School, the Assistant Principal of Curriculum at Sarasota High School, an Assistant Principal at Woodland Middle School, and an Assistant Principal at McIntosh Middle School. Prior to his time with Sarasota County Schools, Chase served in Manatee County as an Assistant Principal at Carlos E. Haile Middle School and a History teacher at Buffalo Creek Middle School.

Chase was named the 2022 University of Florida Alumni Association’s National Leader of the Year and was a 2021 40 Gators Under 40 Honoree for the University of Florida Young Alumni Award.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Palmetto Police investigating fatal hit-and-run
Carolyn Weidner
Police searching for missing endangered Bradenton woman
Fatal crash on I-75
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Crash on I-75 NB ramp
Bounty offered for non-native fish species
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute giving out bounties for Cobia fish species.
5 p.m. Update
Lee set to strengthen into major hurricane by the weekend

Latest News

FILE
Gov. DeSantis and Florida surgeon general warn against new COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine
Jimmy Buffett passes away at age of 76.
Flags ordered to half-staff in Florida in honor of Jimmy Buffett
5 p.m. update
Lee now a Category 4 Hurricane
Dylan Clark leading Bulls football program in first year as head coach
Dylan Clark leading Bulls football program in first year as head coach