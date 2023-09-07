District announces new principal of Sarasota High School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools has announced that Mr. Ryan Chase – the current Principal of Brookside Middle School – has been selected to serve as the next Principal of Sarasota High School.

Chase will begin his new role on Monday, September 25.

“I am honored to serve as the next Principal of Sarasota High School,” said Chase. “I am looking forward to preserving the wonderful traditions of the school’s culture and academic success, while fostering a growing capacity for even more innovations in the future. It is a joy to be collaborating again with the immensely talented administrators, teachers, staff members, students, and families that comprise Sailor Nation.”

Chase holds a Bachelor’s Degree in History from the University of Florida, a Master’s Degree in Social Studies Education from the University of Florida, and an Educational Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. Prior to assuming his new role as the Principal of Sarasota High School, he served as the Principal of Brookside Middle School, the Assistant Principal of Curriculum at Sarasota High School, an Assistant Principal at Woodland Middle School, and an Assistant Principal at McIntosh Middle School. Prior to his time with Sarasota County Schools, Chase served in Manatee County as an Assistant Principal at Carlos E. Haile Middle School and a History teacher at Buffalo Creek Middle School.

Chase was named the 2022 University of Florida Alumni Association’s National Leader of the Year and was a 2021 40 Gators Under 40 Honoree for the University of Florida Young Alumni Award.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.