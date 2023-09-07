City of Venice prepping for Tarpon Center Drive work

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is announcing preparation for upcoming utility work in the coming week.

Over the next few weeks, survey crews and drones will be accumulating information for utility, roadway and seawall improvement project along Tarpon Center Drive -- Water Main Replacement Phase 8.

Utility work is also planned along Gibbs Road and Inlet Circle. Surveying will take place mainly within the road rights-of-way.

Some of the goals involving the project include:

· New water mains to improve pressures and firefighting capabilities and reduce the potential for leaks.

· Lining of sanitary sewers to rehabilitate older pipes, reduce the amount of groundwater infiltration into the system and provide increased wastewater flow capacity.

· Stormwater improvements to replace older pipes and provide natural “living shoreline” treatment of the stormwater as it discharges into Roberts Bay.

· Replacement of the aged seawall at the south end of Tarpon Center Drive.

· Repaving of Tarpon Center Drive and new striping, including a striped bike lane south of Inlet Circle.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and be completed in the third quarter of 2026. The construction cost is estimated to be approximately $6M and will be partially funded by a State Resiliency Grant and State Revolving Loans.

