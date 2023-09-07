Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

City of Sarasota announces regular waste collection following Idalia

Garbage & Recycling
Garbage & Recycling(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced Thursday that regular residential yard waste collection remains in effect following Hurricane Idalia.

Residents are being reminded to adhere to the City’s standard yard waste preparation and collection rules:

  • Place yard waste curbside (not in the road) before 7 a.m. on your collection day
  • Place yard waste at least 5 feet away from objects (mailboxes, streetlights, street signs, fire hydrants etc.)
  • Place yard waste materials in a container or bundle into 4-foot lengths or less
  • Yard waste must weigh 50 pounds or less
  • Keep yard waste separate from household garbage and recycling
  • To schedule a special unprepared yard waste pickup:
  • Call 941-263-6170
  • There is a $28.13 minimum charge or $38.03 per cubic yard for a special pickup.

For more information or to schedule a special pickup, contact the Solid Waste Division:  941-263-6170.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Palmetto Police investigating fatal hit-and-run
Carolyn Weidner
Police searching for missing endangered Bradenton woman
Fatal crash on I-75
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Crash on I-75 NB ramp
VIDEO: Video emerges of 2017 accident during Wallenda circus rehearsal
2017: Circus rehearsal accident devastates Wallenda Family
5 p.m. Update
Lee set to strengthen into major hurricane by the weekend

Latest News

Bounty offered for non-native fish species
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute giving out bounties for Cobia fish species.
When it makes a turn is key
First Alert Weather: Slowly increasing moisture in the air will bring better rain chances
Hurricane Lee gets stronger
Hurricane Lee continues to get stronger
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
St. Armands flooding after Hurricane idalia