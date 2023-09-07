City of Sarasota announces regular waste collection following Idalia
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced Thursday that regular residential yard waste collection remains in effect following Hurricane Idalia.
Residents are being reminded to adhere to the City’s standard yard waste preparation and collection rules:
- Place yard waste curbside (not in the road) before 7 a.m. on your collection day
- Place yard waste at least 5 feet away from objects (mailboxes, streetlights, street signs, fire hydrants etc.)
- Place yard waste materials in a container or bundle into 4-foot lengths or less
- Yard waste must weigh 50 pounds or less
- Keep yard waste separate from household garbage and recycling
- To schedule a special unprepared yard waste pickup:
- Call 941-263-6170
- There is a $28.13 minimum charge or $38.03 per cubic yard for a special pickup.
For more information or to schedule a special pickup, contact the Solid Waste Division: 941-263-6170.
