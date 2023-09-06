Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Updated COVID-19 vaccine should protect against new variant, Moderna says

FILE - Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against BA.2.86 variant.
FILE - Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against BA.2.86 variant.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine maker Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against the highly mutated new BA.2.86 variant.

According to the company, testing suggests its updated vaccine generates a “strong immune response” against the new variant that has public health experts on alert.

So far, only a few dozen cases of the variant have been identified globally.

Moderna said it shared the data with regulators and is ready to supply its updated vaccine once it gets regulatory approval.

Approval by the Food and Drug Administration is expected for updated shots designed around the recently circulating variant X.BB.1.5.

The FDA’s signoff on those shots is expected before a Sept. 12 meeting of the vaccine advisors for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-75
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Crash on I-75 NB ramp
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Death investigation underway in Charlotte County
Tropical Storm Lee
Tropical Storm Lee forms, expected to become hurricane
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
A man who lives above the funeral home has been charged
Suspect arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

Latest News

Michael Daneman donated his kidney to Lauren Crupi, his colleague.
Teacher returns to school after getting new kidney from coworker: ‘I feel better than ever’
Bounty offered for non-native fish species
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute giving out bounties for Cobia fish species.
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams died after construction site accident, reports say
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv