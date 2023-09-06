Advertise With Us
Hurricane Lee: Lee set to strengthen into major hurricane by the weekend

Tropical Storm Lee is now a hurricane
Tropical Storm Lee is now a hurricane(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lee is the twelfth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and as of Wednesday evening, the storm is now a hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Lee is located about 1,130 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph. The NHC says the storm is likely to strengthen into an extremely dangerous hurricane by Saturday

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for Lee as of this time

