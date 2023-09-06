Advertise With Us
Tropical Storm Lee close to hurricane strength; likely to become an extremely dangerous cyclone

Lee close to being a hurricane
Lee close to being a hurricane(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With 70 mph winds, Tropical Storm Lee is close to being a hurricane. Rapid intensification is likely over the next three days as the storm becomes a category four storm or stronger. It is expected to slow in its forward motion as its winds gust to a possible 185 mph.

It is likely to get dangerously close to the Lesser Antilles.

It is expected to be picked up by a trough of low pressure which will stall along the east coast to the United States and be pushed northward over the weekend. Where it makes this turn will be critically important to the impacts produced along the Atlantic coast.

Everyone in Florida is encouraged to keep current on the tropical forecast over the weekend.

