SCSO hosts Teen Driver Challenge

(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Teen Driver Challenge begins on September 16.

The free hands-on course is designed to give teens driver training under the supervision of SCSO staff and help reduce common risks such as passenger distraction, nighttime driving and cell phone use.

All paperwork must be received by Friday, September 8 to participate.

Learn more and sign up here.

There will be two more classes on October 14 and November 11.

