Sarasota Police High Visibility Enforcement program aims to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is implementing its High Visibility Enforcement program to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The City of Sarasota ranks in the top 25 cities in the state of Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. From now until May 2024, there will be more patrols and details to keep people safe.

Key roadways include:

North Washington Boulevard (US 301) from 12th Street to 24th Street

South Tamiami Trail (US 41) from Webber Street to Hibiscus Street

South Tamiami Trail (US 41) from Arlington Street to Bahia Vista Street

North Tamiami Trail (US 41) from May Lane to Gary Drive

Fruitville Road from Tarpon Avenue to Midwest Parkway

The roadways were selected based on crash data involving both pedestrians, bicyclists, and motor vehicles. HVE patrols are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The goal of the enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances.

Drivers are urged to obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. Bicyclists and pedestrians should also follow safety precautions such as using lights when riding a bike, using crosswalks and follow traffic signals. Visibility is also key if you are out at night.

