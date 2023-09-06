Advertise With Us
Police searching for missing endangered Bradenton woman

Carolyn Weidner
Carolyn Weidner(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 32-year-old Carolyn Weidner.

Carolyn was last seen walking away from her home near the 2500 Block of 6th St. E., Bradenton at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday and made comments about wanting to harm himself, police say.  

She may have also been in the area of 2615 9th St. W., Bradenton at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Carolyn is 5-feet-7-inches and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and red shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

