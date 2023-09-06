Palmetto Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred over the weekend.

Detectives say on Sept. 3 at 10:15 p.m., the crash occurred at the intersection of 7th Street West and US 41 North. A pickup truck, traveling northbound on US 41, made a left turn to travel westbound 7th Street West, turning in front of a motorcyclist traveling southbound.

The motorcycle struck the side of the car. The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and was struck by two other southbound vehicles. The driver of the pickup truck fled.

The crash investigation closed southbound U.S. 41 for several hours.

Police have released a vehicle description, identifying the fleeing vehicle as a dark-colored, late model Ford F150 crew cab that likely has damaged to the passenger side.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Palmetto Police investigators are following up on several leads but, detectives are asking for the public’s assistance and would like to talk to anyone with any information about this vehicle or its driver. Persons with information are urged to contact the Palmetto Police Department Detective Division at 941-723-4587. Persons may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or manateecrimestoppers.com Persons providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

