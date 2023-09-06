Advertise With Us
MCSO issues Silver Alert for missing endangered man

Belaid Esseghir
Belaid Esseghir(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 78-year-old Belaid Esseghir.

Belaid was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, according to police.

The report says he drove away from a shopping center in the 8300 block of Market Street, Lakewood Ranch at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and hasn’t returned home or been in contact with his family.

Belaid’s 2011 Silver Toyota Venza was captured on a traffic camera in 1300 block of N. Mango Ave, Sarasota. Detectives believe he is still in the Sarasota area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Belaid Esseghir’s 2011 Silver Toyota Venza
Belaid Esseghir’s 2011 Silver Toyota Venza(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

