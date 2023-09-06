Advertise With Us
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute giving out bounties for Cobia fish species.

Bounty offered for non-native fish species
Bounty offered for non-native fish species
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fish species Cobia are not native to Florida and the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute are doing something about it. Starting this month, if you catch a Cobia, save its reproductive organs, and meet with a biologist, you can get a $50!

The reason researchers want it’s reproductive organs is to see where they spawn along Florida’s coastline.

These are the areas where Cobia fish can be turned in for a bounty:

  • Southeast Florida (Ft. Lauderdale-Sebastian): 561-510-5620
  • Southwest Florida (Naples-St. Petersburg): 727-220-7108
  • Northwest Florida (St. Petersburg-Pensacola): 727-685-7354

The fish must be whole or at least with the filleted carcass with organs intact on ice. If you catch a tagged cobia, the FWC ask that you do not harvest it. Instead, but rather support their work by taking a picture of the tag and reporting the following information to the phone number for your region: tag number, fork length, date, and general location of the catch. This data is being collected as part of a three-year project to better understand the reproductive habits off Florida’s coast.

