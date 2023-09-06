First Alert Weather: Dry weather continues; a chance for rain by the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air will remain in place, even if a bit more moisture slowly filters in. Our rain chances will stay very low, as will our heat indexes and humidity.

Dry air aloft and at the surface will continue to give us pleasant morning temperatures and, at least, not terribly oppressive afternoons.

Moisture will slowly begin to increase by the end of the workweek. As it does so, our chances will slowly increase for much-needed rainfall. We continue to be at almost a 16-inch deficit for the year-to-date total.

The tropics remain active with many weeks of hurricane season still to come. We will be watching Tropical Storm Lee in the lower Atlantic as it moves west. While computer models continue to show this system developing into a major hurricane and curving away from the United States, it remains too early to give an all-clear for this storm. Everyone in Florida and the East Coast must keep current on the forecast into the weekend.

