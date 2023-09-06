Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Dry weather continues; a chance for rain by the weekend

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air will remain in place, even if a bit more moisture slowly filters in. Our rain chances will stay very low, as will our heat indexes and humidity.

Dry air aloft and at the surface will continue to give us pleasant morning temperatures and, at least, not terribly oppressive afternoons.

Moisture will slowly begin to increase by the end of the workweek. As it does so, our chances will slowly increase for much-needed rainfall. We continue to be at almost a 16-inch deficit for the year-to-date total.

The tropics remain active with many weeks of hurricane season still to come. We will be watching Tropical Storm Lee in the lower Atlantic as it moves west. While computer models continue to show this system developing into a major hurricane and curving away from the United States, it remains too early to give an all-clear for this storm. Everyone in Florida and the East Coast must keep current on the forecast into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-75
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Crash on I-75 NB ramp
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Death investigation underway in Charlotte County
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Tropical Storm Lee
Tropical Storm Lee forms, expected to become hurricane
A man who lives above the funeral home has been charged
Suspect arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Athlete of the Week: Rachel Paule
Carolyn Weidner
Police searching for missing endangered Bradenton woman
Progress is being make on clean up efforts for the crude oil spill at SeaPort Manatee.
Massive oil spill at SeaPort Manatee under investigation
Most of the models turn the storm away from the US by day 7 but that will depend upon how...
Staying dry but still hot