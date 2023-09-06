Advertise With Us
Discovering the Weirdest Tree of the Suncoast

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 6, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Break off a branch, stick it in the ground, and a new tree grows. Except, it’s the same tree. It’s a clone! And it doesn’t need leaves for photosynthesis, it can do it through its bark.

We had the champ, the biggest one in the United States, in Bradenton at De Soto Memorial National Park. The champ is gone, but the clone lives on...and on....and on....

