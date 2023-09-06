Discovering the Weirdest Tree of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Break off a branch, stick it in the ground, and a new tree grows. Except, it’s the same tree. It’s a clone! And it doesn’t need leaves for photosynthesis, it can do it through its bark.

We had the champ, the biggest one in the United States, in Bradenton at De Soto Memorial National Park. The champ is gone, but the clone lives on...and on....and on....

