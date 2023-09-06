Crews responding to gas leak in the area of South School Avenue and Bay Street

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department is responding to a gas leak in the area of S. School Ave and Bay St.

The call came in around 12:08 p.m. on Wednesday.

As a precaution, those in the area are sheltering in place. Sarasota High School is within the affected area and is also sheltering in place. All students and staff members are safe.

TECO has been notified. SCFD crews remain on scene at this time.

There are no injuries or transports reported.

