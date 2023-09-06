Advertise With Us
Crews responding to gas leak in the area of South School Avenue and Bay Street

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department is responding to a gas leak in the area of S. School Ave and Bay St.

The call came in around 12:08 p.m. on Wednesday.

As a precaution, those in the area are sheltering in place. Sarasota High School is within the affected area and is also sheltering in place. All students and staff members are safe.

TECO has been notified. SCFD crews remain on scene at this time.

There are no injuries or transports reported.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

